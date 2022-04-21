David Horowitz has made no secret he's no friend of the Porterville City Council and he continued to express his frustration with the council during its meeting on Tuesday.
This time Horowitz, who owns Horowitz Jewelery on Main Street, expressed his displeasure with how the vaccine incentive program which also provided assistance to Porterville businesses was managed. Horowitz expressed his displeasure during oral communications at the beginning of the open session of the meeting.
Horowitz wasn't the only one to air grievances with the council during oral communications at Tuesday's meeting. Brock Neely expressed concerns about two items on the consent calendar, one dealing with park impact fees and another with a rally that will be held at Centennial Park on Saturday.
The council unanimously gave approval for the rally to be held as part of the consent calendar. But councilman Milt Stowe, who has made park impact fees one of his major issues, did effective agree with Neely and had the consent calendar item concerning park impact fees pulled and be placed on the agenda as a scheduled matter.
Gail Nuckols also expressed concern during oral communications about the location of the new animal shelter being so close to downtown.
The council periodically approved the vaccine incentive program in which $100 gift cards to Porterville businesses were given away to those who were vaccinated. Eleven vaccine roundups were held at the Community Vaccine Clinic at the corner of Morton and Pearson in which $100 gift cards were given away for being vaccinated.
Gift cards were also given away during vaccination events that were held at several community events. With participation in the program declining, the council voted to discontinue it for now with the option to bring it back if conditions warranted.
Through the program more than $1.8 million in gift cards to Porterville businesses were given away. The city funded the program through federal American Rescue Plan funds it's receiving.
“You people seem to think you did a great job,” Horowitz told the council. But Horowitz noted only 44 businesses benefitted from the program and of those, 27 of the businesses received only $300,000.
He said the other 17 businesses “hit the freaking jackpot” as they received $1.5 million. He went on to say a relatively small number of fortunate businesses received help “where the rest of of us got s---.”
Horowitz added the funds “got distributed the same to a very few, elite groups. You could have distributed that money much more evenly. But you didn't. You chose favorites.”
“It was very mismanaged, very unfair,” Horowitz added about the program. “Guess what there are more than 44 businesses in the city of Porterville. Somewhere, somebody is not doing right for the city of Porterville.”
When the council first approved the program it limited the businesses who received help to restaurants and grocery stores. The program was later expanded to benefit personal services businesses such as salons and barber shops and eventually to benefit all retail businesses.
“Everyone on my block got something except one business,” Horowitz said. “Horowitz Jewelry. Isn't that amazing?” Horowitz also noted he has donated $40,000 to the community.
Horowitz noted two of the businesses that benefitted the most from the program were businesses that didn't have to shut down, Grocery Outlet and Town and Country Market.
But in oral communications at the end of the meeting, council member Lawana Tate noted how those who lost their jobs and their families benefitted from being able to buy groceries through the gift cards.
“The priority was food,” Tate said. “I can't eat diamonds. We had to prioritize.”
Tate also said about the program, “All of the money went right back into our local community.”
TULARE COUNTY FREEDOM RALLY
Neely took exception the rally was placed on the consent calendar as being presented by the Bethel Assembly of God. But he noted “it's a political rally.” He said if that's the case, he asked if the church was in violation of its non-profit status. He also noted the event was advertised as a potluck but he didn't see any record of a health permit.
Greg Meister, who's running for the council in District II in this year's election, spoke during oral communications in support of the rally. Stowe represents District II and has announced he's not running for reelection.
Meister described the rally as “Americans, citizens of this town trying to come together to have a freedom rally.”
He said there are also constituents who “continue to attack” and accused Neely of trying “to sabatoge the meeting. It's pretty disgusting.”
The council unanimously approved for the rally to be held as part of its consent calendar. The Tulare County Freedom Rally will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park.
A candidate showcase will be held from noon to 1 p.m. The main program will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is also a potluck.
Organizers state the rally is a chance to connect with local freedom fighting groups and gather resources for promoting liberty and holding local governments accountable.
Among the organizers listed for the event are the Tulare County Coalition For Freedom, Unmask Tulare County.
ANIMAL SHELTER
Nuckols stated while she's glad the city has received funding for a new animal shelter and that the city definitely needs it, she said the facility shouldn't be located just three blocks from Main Street. She said a more appropriate place for the shelter would be the Porterville Sports Complex near where the current dog park is located.
The former Citybank building on D is being renovated and will house the animal shelter, which will also have a dog park.
As part of the consent calendar the council approved the authorization to advertise for bids for the animal shelter which is expected to cost $7.5 million. As part of its action, the council approved using
$4.85 million from ARP funds for the project.
The rest of the funding will come from $500,000 in land sale revenue, $1.3 million in donations much of which has been designated for the dog park which will const $550,000, $300,000 in local transportation funds and up to $550,000 in Measure R Alternative Transportation funds.
PARK IMPACT FEES
As part of the consent calendar the council was going to set a public hearing on park impact fees for its June 21 meeting. But Stowe had the item pulled from the consent calendar and the council approved having the matter placed on the agenda as a scheduled matter.
“We're way behind other cities,” said Stowe on how park impact fees are assessed.