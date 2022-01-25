The latest COVID surge caused by omicron is as has always been the case when it comes to the pandemic an unknown quantity, but it's hoped the surge is at least leveling off.
That was the report presented by Tulare County Public Health Director Karen Elliott during an update on the status of COVID in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting. It was the first update provided to the board in sometime as the latest omicron surge created the need for the update.
Elliott said 94 percent of the tests that come back positive the county is processing are coming back as omicron.
“The best guess right now is we're leveling off,” Elliott said. But Elliott also added she didn't know when the county would begin to see a decrease in cases. “But I can't tell you when the downturn will happen,” she said.
And as Elliott was speaking the fluctuation of what can happen when it comes to the level of the pandemic continued to change. And different statistics are showing the county is lagging behind the state when it comes to the latest surge, but that a decline in the surge could be coming.
The state reported on Tuesday a significant decrease in Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus. The county's R number is back down to .64 which placed the county back in the “likely decreasing” category, meaning the future increase in cases is expected to be lower than the current rate o increase.
Elliott reported the county's R number last week was 1.08. The state's R number is .61. The number .64 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
“We are hoping to see some decline,” said Elliott about cases beginning to come down based on the county's R number.
The county's case rate while extremely high continues to be lower than the state's rate. As of Tuesday morning the county's case rate had risen to 187.5 per 100,000 while the state's rate was 215.3 per 100,000.
In the past the county has eventually surpassed the state rate when it has come to previous surges. “In the past we've been trailing the state,” Elliott said.
And the county's positive test rate has now far exceeded the state's positive test rate. Elliott reported the county's positive test rate was 32.3 percent while the state's positive test rate has fallen to 19.6 percent. But again the county's R number would indicate the county has at least reached its peak. “I think we are hoping that are peaking at this time,” Elliott said.
Elliott did say the county reported 3,000 cases the week of January 10, 4,700 cases for the week of January 17 and 8,600 cases for this past week. As of Tuesday morning Tulare County Health and Human Services reported since March 11, 2020, there have been 88,563 cases, which means more than 18 percent of Tulare County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of active cases continues to rise as the health department reported there were 14,032 active cases in Tulare County has of Tuesday morning.
Tulare County's hospitalization rate also continues to rise at a considerable level. The state reported as of Tuesday morning there were 152 hospitalizations due to COVID in the county, an increase of 19 over the previous day. The number of ICU beds available in the county, though, remained steady at 13 as reported by the state Tuesday morning.
On Monday Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 34 COVID patients and five patients suspected of having COVID.
Sierra View reported six of its 10 ICU beds were in use. The state reported Tulare County has had 1,219 deaths. Sierra View has had 258 deaths due to COVID.
Elliott reported staff at Visalia's Kaweah Health and Sierra View are being infected at an “alarming rate,” which has impacted those hospitals ability provide care for non-COVID related patients as well. But Elliott said the two hospitals have received state resources to help with providiing care.
SCHOOLS
Elliott said in one week there has been a 40 percent increase in cases among students and a 36 percent increase in cases among staff at schools in the county. She said schools continue to offer distant learning options, including independent study. She also said no school is looking at virtual learning at this time and are intent to continue in-person instruction.
BUSINESSES
Elliott reported 63 businesses in the county have had outbreaks which is defined as three positive cases in 14 days. The top three businesses in the county with outbreaks, Elliott said, have been offices with 18, distribution-warehouse facilities with 11 and retail with seven.
ANTI-VIRALS
When it comes to monoclonal antibodies for treating omicron, Elliott said the county is working to make them as available as possible.
“We are finding they are great treatments for omicron,” she said. “They're very successful. But right now the supply is limited.”
VACCINES
Elliott reported as of Tuesday morning 61.1 percent of those eligible in Tulare County have received at least one dose of a vaccine. She said more than 53 percent of those eligible in the county are fully vaccinated.
She added 34.7 percent of those eligible have received a booster shot. All those stats are below the state average.
Sierra View Medical Center in conjunction with Imperial Ambulance is offering another Vaccine Roundup providing $100 gift cards to Porterville businesses for those who are vaccinated. The event will be held Thursday through Saturday, January 27-29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at the Community Vaccine Clinic at the corner of Pearson and Morton. All those ages 12 and older who receive a first, second or booster dose of a vaccine will receive a $100 gift card to a Porterville business during the event.