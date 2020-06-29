On January 25, 2020 Lindsay Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Mountain Circle Drive in Lindsay. Upon arrival, Albert Lopez, a 42-year-old Lindsay resident was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Through continued investigative work by the Lindsay Police Department, the California Department of Justice Bureau of Investigations, and the Fresno County Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC), four individuals have been charged in Fresno County Superior Court in relation to this homicide. Those charged are as follows:
Oscar Jose Carlos Morales Jr.: 44-year-old Sanger Resident, charged with Murder.
Sabino Noel Palacios Jr.: 41-year-old Parlier Resident, charged with Murder.
Marissa Maria De La Cerda: 40-year-old Sanger Resident, charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.
Carlos Jose Duran: 56-year-old Fresno Resident, charged with Accessory after the fact.