On Thursday morning, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the 20600 Block of Road 168 in Lindsay for a man down.
When Deputies arrived, they confirmed the man had died. The body was in the advanced stage of decomposition and it's unknown if foul play was involved. TCSO Homicide Detectives have taken over the investigation
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Nicholas Sandoval or Sergeant Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.