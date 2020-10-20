This Wednesday the Porterville Rotary Club is encouraging Rotarians and the community to eat at El Nuevo Mexicali II on 640 N. Prospect as part of its Hometown Wednesday event. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and is available for curbside pickup, takeout and delivery. For more information, call 781-6434.

