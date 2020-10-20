This Wednesday the Porterville Rotary Club is encouraging Rotarians and the community to eat at El Nuevo Mexicali II on 640 N. Prospect as part of its Hometown Wednesday event. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and is available for curbside pickup, takeout and delivery. For more information, call 781-6434.
Hometown Wednesday at El Nuevo Mexicali II
Latest News
- Large theme parks won't be opening for a while
- COVID-19 update: county closer to red tier, work still needs to be done
- Sequoia Complex up to 73 percent contained
- Housing projects on Council agenda
- Hometown Wednesday at El Nuevo Mexicali II
- Patch work: Patches honor last season’s PHS XC crown
- In debate countdown, Trump holds rally, Biden does prep
- An electric Hummer? Battery-powered trucks head to showrooms
Most Popular
Articles
- Tulare County releases most recent Top 10 Most Wanted List
- Man arrested in hit and run; teenage boy killed; Exeter ambulance had to respond
- 10 charged with unemployment insurance fraud in Nevada
- Hearing for teens accused in library fire continued to Dec. 17
- Surveying Virtual Landscape: GHHS making adjustments after student surveys
- COVID 19 update: County seeing red — on the horizon
- Surveying homeless: Homelessness on the rise
- COVID-19 update: PUSD applies for waiver for K-6
- A weekend of giving: Monache, Strathmore host drive-thru donations
- Yes, Post Office delivers on Sundays
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 3
-
Dec 5
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 2