Students from Harmony Magnet Academy's Academic Decathlon team were the highlight of the Porterville Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday evening. HMA principal Jeff Brown was proud to present the group of students and their instructor who helped them achieve medals at the recent Tulare County Academic Decathlon competition.
"I'm proud to announce that the 2022-23 HMA Academic Decathlon team was a top champion for small schools and the overall champion, so we are very proud of our team," said Brown.
Brown praised the students and their instructor Kim Marsh, who led the team to victory in her first year as their coach.
"Her dedication and the students' commitment to excellence was everything," said Brown.
As Brown wrapped up his speech and invited Marsh and the Academic Decathlon team to the front, roughly a dozen students were recognized for the medals they received in competition. Team members are Jay Dillon, Allison Daguman, Alyssandra Oracion, Arturo Vargas, Janie Wilkinson, Miguel Prado, Quinn Soriano, Sean Phillips, Alexander Delgado, Daniel Ramos, Ahla Saleh and Arturo Vargas.
In addition for Granite Hills High School at the Academic Decathlon, David Gomez won the overall individual title in the Scholastic Division and Geovani Tapia won the overall title in the Varsity division.
In addition to recognizing HMA's Academic Decathlon team, the PUSD board also approved a few resolutions on Thursday night.
The first resolution approved allowed the board to become a member with the Tulare County Regional Transit Agency which will provide the district with aid in pupil transportation services.
In conjunction with their previous meeting, the board approved a resolution allowing for new storage buildings at multiple elementary and middle school sites.
The board waved administrative services credentials for Raul Bermudez who's the standing Dean of Counseling at Monache High School, and approved a provisional internship permit for Kristin Chapman who's acting as the Social Science and English Language Arts core teacher at Sequoia Middle School in lieu of an employee who's in long-term leave and is set to retire in May.
To wrap up their meeting the board elected to nominate PUSD board member Felipe Martinez and Catherine Mederios as potential delegates on the California School Boards Assocation delegate election ballot.