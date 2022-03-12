On March 9, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Porterville Police Officers responded to Henderson Avenue and Woods Street regarding a hit-and-run traffic collision. The traffic collision involved a white Ford that collided with a parked vehicle. Officers learned the driver of the Ford fled the scene with three juveniles prior to their arrival.
During the investigation, Officers located multiple open alcoholic beverage containers inside the Ford, which not equipped with child safety seats. Officers also learned the Ford was registered to Tiffany Davila, with a last known address in the 600 Block of West Mulberry Avenue. Officers responded to the 600 Block of West Mulberry Avenue and located Davila walking towards her residence. Officers located three children, two of whom were under the age of 8, inside of Davila’s residence. The children had injuries consistent with being involved in a traffic collision. The children were transported to Sierra View Medical Center for medicaltreatment and it was determined one of the juveniles sustained aconcussion as a result of the traffic collision.
Davila was identified as the driver of the Ford by independent witnesses. Davila displayed symptoms of intoxication, was arrested, and medically cleared due to being involved in the traffic collision.
Davila was subsequently booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for Driving Under the Influence; Driving Under the Influence and Causing Injury; Child Endangerment; and Hit-and-Run with Injury. Davila’s bail was set at $100,000.