The Press Shop lives on now as Porterville Dry Cleaners.
Porterville Dry Cleaners will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its grand opening, beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, September 11.
The Press Shop was a local treasure, serving the community for 41 years. In March the Press Shop received the city's Legacy Business Award.
Karen Jordan bought the business from Charles Spencer and with her husband, LeRoy who died four years ago, ran the Press Shop as a family business. The Press Shop closed its doors earlier this year.
But now the business near the corner of Main and Olive at 12 W. Olive is reopening. Toshia Escalera is continuing the legacy that began with Jordan. “This is my life, I have been here since 2001,” Escalera said.
Escalera said she's grateful for the guidance she's receiving every day from Jordan. After The Press Shop closed,Escalera and lead presser Sandra worked for a short time at a dry cleaners in Tulare.
But Escalera said it wasn't her home and she and her husband found the means to purchase the shop. She said Porterville Dry Cleaners is home and that she loves the chance to be with her customers. Sandra has 15 years experience as a presser and said she loves working back in Porterville.
Jordan still comes in for added support as Porterville Dry Cleaners is remaining as a family business.
Join the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, along with Porterville Dry Cleaners for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and refreshments, including cookies, donuts, coffee and water.
The public is invited and encouraged to join in the celebration. For more information call the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, 784-7502.