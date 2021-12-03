The California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce and Foundation has announced the launching of the Creating a Pathway to Success, CAPS, 2022 Cohort application process.
College-level applicants from throughout California who are interested in creating a positive impact within their communities, contribute to the economy, and empower others to succeed are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is Monday, January 3 at 11:59 PM.
For more information on the process or access the application visit https://cahcc.smapply.io/prog/caps/
In 2004, the CHCC established its first CAPS Program at its annual convention and at every convention since. The program was instituted to prepare Hispanic college students to graduate and enter the workforce.
CAPS provides the students with opportunities available to them in business, public service, community insights and entrepreneurial arenas. The curriculum engages students to develop a network of professionals and advisors, learn skills that would be an asset to them in the workforce and business world, and most importantly create future leaders for regional Hispanic Chambers and the community. The CAPS Program supports both the CHCC’s and CHCCF’s missions and objectives.
The CHCC Foundation and CAPS leadership are seeking applicants with the following criteria:
Must be a sophomore or higher in college as of the spring semester/quarter 2021; recommended G.P.A. of at leaset 3.0; must be a California resident; and demonstrate financial need.
Applicants must also provide background and contact information, a resume and transcripts for all post-secondary education. Applicants will also be required to submit an essay.
CAPS leadership will be basing their assessments on the candidate’s ability to craft a narrative and express their interest of joining the CAPS program through the essay prompts given. Candidates will only need to submit one essay of 750 words.
Based on a review of the written application materials, the CAPS Program invites 30 applicants to attend a virtual interview, and 20 out of the 30 applicants will be inducted to the CAPS 2022 Cohort.
For additional information about the CAPS Program, application process, or partnership opportunities please contact Michell Nguyen, Chief of Staff, michell@cahcc.com or (916) 524-1394.