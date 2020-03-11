Editor’s Note: The following was provided by Maria Corona
“For some odd reason it’s always hard for me to talk about myself, but I have found it easiest to describe myself through my parents. I have learned to be the hard-working, driven, passionate girl through my parents and through the opportunities I have taken to grow as a person.
“I’m daughter of the orange trees; daughter of immigrants; like the orange trees are not native to the U.S, my parents were not born here. Both of my parents have worked very hard to sustain our family. They have both worked picking oranges, lemons, grapes, cherries. They pick whatever is in season. I have worked with them, and it is not easy. You have to be very mentally strong to work all day in the heat or during cold days. My greatest inspiration has been my parents and their story. I know that I am who I am because of my parents. I have never met anybody with the drive, kindness and work ethic that my parents carry with them. Through my journey, they have guided me in becoming a humble, hard-working person. Both of my parents were born in Mexico, they came to the United States in search of a better future. Leaving behind everything they had, my parents searched for their American dream. My parents work in the fields. When the sun rises they are in the trees sweating, carrying an 80-pound bag filled with oranges. To provide for the family, my parents have sweat, cried, and learned to love the trees. I learned to love, to live, and to enjoy every moment of life given. I learned to work hard to earn what I want. I truly admire Jose and Alma’s story, I admire their drive and their passion. It is because of them that I am a humble, hard-working, driven, persistent girl who is not afraid. I am so eager for the future and I love education and school because of my dad. He has always motivated me to do my very best in school and the fact that they work so hard motivates me even more.
“I’m the oldest of four. Yulissa is 12, Monserrat is 4, and Raphael is 3. I love being the oldest, it is a challenge, but I find it fulfilling knowing that I will be able to help my siblings through school and knowing that I have made the path to education just a little bit easier for them. My family are my biggest motivators to be involved in school and do well in school. All of these factors combined have helped me attain a 4.23 and be at the top of my class. I have taken the AP and college courses that have been offered at my high school. I challenge myself to do the best and I do. Through my leadership offices including President of FBLA, Vice President of AVID, Vice President of Membership and Community Service for FBLA and Vice President of Math Club and my extensive participation in clubs like, Rotary Club, National Spanish Honors Society, California Scholarship Federation, as well as various other clubs I have found meaning in serving and helping others.
“I”m really excited, like really, really excited.It doesn’t feel very real. I saw the girls in their beautiful dresses at my elementary school a long time ago. I grew up and I knew I wanted to do that to, and now that I’m in those shoes it’s kind’ve crazy. I love Lindsay, but I am excited to leave. I am excited to be in a different environment because it will help me grow. I haven’t heard back yet, but I want to go to UC Santa Barbra or UC Berkeley.”
“I learned early on that I liked participating in serving my community. In the last four years of high school, I have served my community in over 150 hours of service. The most memorable experiences have been when I spent an entire week at SCICON and led multiple Christmas food drives. As FBLA President and Vice President of Community Service, I have led multiple canned food drives. Christmas is a very special time for a lot of families, but I know of the hard times that can go along and that is why I choose to lead and help in every way that I can. For this event, I have helped with getting donations from people at school and in the end, our team delivers boxes of food along with gifts to at least ten families in need in the community. Part of the preparation requires volunteers like me to separate the food and wrap the gifts to later deliver to the families. As mentioned before, Christmas is a very special time, but I know of the hardships and that is why I choose to help. Every year since freshman year, I have volunteered for the Lindsay Chamber of Commerce Posada and Parade to hand out hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, and bread. Part of my responsibilities includes helping setting up, cleaning up and spreading love and kindness with food and warm greetings. It’s a time where a lot of families in the community receive toys for their kids for free as well as food. Although every year it’s very cold, I have enjoyed every time I have volunteered.
“As a little girl I always aspired to become a doctor but then I wanted to be a teacher and then I wanted to be an entrepreneur. After graduating high school, I would like to attend the University of California Berkley or the University of California Santa Barbara and major in biology to become a physician assistant in pediatrics or a pediatrician. Sometimes I get stressed out and I start to stress out because I think I don’t know what I want to do as a career but I know that God has a plan for me and whether it is serving my community through healthcare or education I will come back to Lindsay.
As far as Corona’s advice to future hopeful OBF attendants: “My advice would be to challenge yourself. Whatever you’re doing, do it with passion and do it with love. If there is an opportunity in front of you, take that opportunity. Never limit yourself from what you can do, because there is always so much you can do. If you get yourself out there, you will have fun and grow and I think that is what’s most important. Don’t be afraid, take challenges and get out there.”