When people travel through Porterville on Highway 65 they will be traveling on the “Figueroa-Jones Memorial Highway.”
A resolution introduced by State Senator Melissa Hurtado to name the portion of Highway 65 that runs through Porterville after Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones has been approved has been approved by the Transportation Committee on consent.
“Fire Captain Figueroa and Firefighter Jones made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community,” said Hurtado, a Democrat from Sanger whose district includes Porterville. “I am proud to honor their memory, by recognizing their heroic actions, and the sacrifice that they made on behalf of Porterville.”
The portion of the highway that runs through Porterville will be named the “Fire Captain Ramon 'Ray” Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones Memorial Highway.” The portion of the highway that runs from Tea Pot Dome Avenue to Linda Vista Avenue will be designated in honor of Figueroa and Jones.
The two were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library.