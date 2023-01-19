As part of the project to expand the spillway at the Richard L. Schafer Dam at Success Lake, there will be one lane closures on Highway 190 in that area beginning on Monday.
In addition the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers reported the project is expected to be completed sooner than previously expected as it reported the spillway expansion is expected to be completed this fall.
Beginning on Monday the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District and Southern California Edison (SCE) will begin work to improve the rock slope protection of bridge abutments along Highway 190 at Success Lake.
Construction will take place in three phases through March 31, and will require the closure of one lane of the highway. During the first phase from Monday through February 5, one lane of traffic will be closed for up to one mile from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mon.-Fri. The remaining open lane will allow for alternating traffic in both directions, but drivers should expect delays.
Businesses and residents will have access to driveways at all times. The lane closure will continue through the second and third phases, and end by March 31. If dates and times of the lane closure change during construction, updates will be posted on the USACE Sacramento District website at https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/.
Initially, Irish Construction, an SCE contractor, will remove existing overhead power lines and dig new pole holes along the slope. Michels Corp., a USACE contractor, will then install riprap stones from February 6 - March 17. The final phase of the work will take place March 20-31 when SCE installs new poles at the top of the slope that will coincide with a new high-water line.
The construction is part of the second phase of USACE’s Tule River Spillway Enlargement project. The project will raise both the spillway and the rock slope protection by 10 feet, bringing their height to 662.5 feet and 665.25 feet above sea level, respectively.
The purpose of the project is to lower the flood risk for the Porterville area below the lake by increasing the capacity of Success Lake by 28,000 acre-feet, which will also support the lake’s additional purposes of water storage and recreation.
Completion of the Tule River Spillway Enlargement Project is scheduled for September 2023. It was previously expected the project would be completed in 2024. For more information about the Tule River Spillway Enlargement Project, visit https://go.usa.gov/xfQEd.