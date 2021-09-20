The California Highway Patrol closed Highway 190 at Redwood Drive this morning due to the Windy Fire. Only residents of Cedar Slope were allowed through and needed proof of residency. As of Monday morning there was no estimated time of when the highway would be reopened.
Highway 190 closed at Redwood Drive
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
