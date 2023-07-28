Caltrans provided an updated on Thursday on what access along Highway 190 above Springville to Camp Nelson will be available, beginning on Monday July 31.
Caltrans made the announcement in conjuction with CCFG, Inc., as the repairs to the damage done on the highway due to the flooding continues.
Caltrans stated resident access to the Camp Nelson area will continue with the following guidelines to be put in place on Monday. Identification with a residential address within the Highway 190 closure area and a utility bill with a residential address within the Highway 190 area must be provided. The name on the utility bill must match the name on the identification.
For family members their access will require a utility bill with a residential address within the Highway 190 closure area. The last name of the family member must match what's on the utility bill.
Residents must notify Caltrans that family members are coming at christian.lukens@dot.ca.gov by noon each Monday for family members to come up beginning on the upcoming Wednesday. If the family member isn't on the access list based on the guidelines that family member will be denied access.
Family members must also provide identification. Residents can meet family members in the closure area and provide an escort to the residence.
Rental property access will be available based on the following guidelines:
Rental owners must notify Caltrans of reservation arrivals in advance at christian.lukens@dot.ca.gov by noon each Monday for arrivals beginning on the upcoming Wednesday.
If renters aren't on the access list base on the guidelines they will be denied access. Renters must show identification and a rental agreement showing the residential address within the Highway 190 closure area.
Rental owners or their employees can meet renters in the closure area and escort them to the rental property.
It should be noted the heaviest hours of construction are between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. It's preferred arrivals and departures would be done before 6 a.m. and after 4 p.m.