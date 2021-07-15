California's High Speed Rail, which could be dubbed the train to nowhere, could be continuing to head toward a slow death.
The fate of the high speed rail now being constructed in the Valley should be determined this summer.
In announcing the state's budget agreement for the 2021-2022 fiscal year on Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom made quick reference to the state of the high speed rail. The State Legislature didn't include any funding in the budget for the high speed rail.
“The administration continues work with the Legislature to advance investments to build a modernized and sustainable transportation system, including funding for the state's public transportation system and high-speed rail,” Newsom's office stated.
Newsom wants the Legislature to allocate $4.2 billion from the state bond measure approved by voters in 2008 to fund high speed rail and commuter transit for the high speed rail. That funding would be used to continue work on the initial segment of the high speed rail from Merced to Bakersfield. The plan is for once that segment of the rail is completed, that will lead to extensions of the rail in the south and the north.
But Southern California legislators led by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, favor using funding from the bond measure on existing commuter transit. They have continued to divert funding for the high speed rail from the bond measure to existing commuter transit. Among the projects that have been funded by the diverted funding include improving Caltrain commuter transit on the San Francisco Peninsula.
And legislators in Southern California definitely want their piece of the pie to fund commuter transit projects in their region.
Assembly Democrats recently commissioned a poll and released the poll's results to the San Francisco Chronicle. The poll shows the state is split on if construction of the high speed rail should continue and the divide is between Northern and Southern California.
Forty-two percent say they want the construction of the high speed rail to stop and 41 percent say it should continue. Those in the San Francisco Bay Area strongly support the project while those in Southern California are strongly against the project.
Not surprisingly even though the project is being built in Central California, Central California is strongly against the project as well.
Legislators and Newsom could come to some sort of compromise, devoting some money to the high speed rail while diverting some money to other commuter transit projects.
But the continued diversion of bond funds from the high speed rail project would continue to jeopardize the project's completion. The project is years behind schedule, billions of dollars over budget and with no completion date in the foreseeable future. The expected total cost if the rail is ever completed could be as much as $100 billion.
And while the completion of the high speed rail isn't certain, the California High Speed Rail Authority continues with its work, entering into an agreement with a proposed high-speed rail station in downtown Palmdale this week. The Authority is seeking a federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant to help fund the station. The ultimate goal is to link the California High Speed Rail rail with Brightline's planned high speed rail between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
But the rail authority is also preparing for the scenario that it receives no funding in this year's budget that would cover costs beginning on November 1. In the event the project doesn't receive funding, Cap-and-Trade cash would be used but that cash would be exhausted in February or March, 2022.
The authority will discuss the budget situation at its meeting today. It's projecting an increased cost of $1.283 billion just to complete the Central Valley segment.
So the project continues to be plagued by delays and cost overruns. And tens of thousands of jobs remain affected or in jeopardy.
The ultimate goals for the California High Speed Rail is to provide a rail that goes more than 200 miles an hour and can take people from San Francisco to Los Angeles in less than three hours, eventually providing a rail totaling 800 miles in the state. Stations are eventually planned for Merced, Fresno, Highway 198 and Highway 43 that serves Tulare/Kings Counties and Bakersfield.