A 17-year-old high school student has been arrested for bringing an unloaded gun to school that was believed to be a ghost gun.
At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, an off-duty Porterville Police Department School Resource Officer received information about a juvenile who had potentially brought a firearm to a local high school earlier that morning. The School Resource Officer reviewed a Snapchat post, which depicted a photograph of a male subject holding a black handgun.
The School Resource Officer noticed the photograph appeared to have been taken in a classroom and relayed the information to Patrol Officers who were on duty. Officers, along with the school's Vice Principal were able to confirm the photograph was taken inside one of the buildings at the high school, based on the background depicted in the photograph.
Through further investigation, it was determined an 18-year-old student of the high school had created the Snapchat post. Officers responded to his residence and contacted him.
Although he initially denied being in possession of a firearm, the 18-year-old student eventually admitted he had held the firearm and took a photograph “to look cool,” but the firearm didn't belong to him.
Further investigation revealed a 17-year-old student had brought the firearm to school. Officers responded to his residence, and during contact with the student, an unloaded P80 “ghost gun” was located in his closet. The firearm didn't have a Serial Number and it appeared to be the same handgun depicted in the Snapchat post.
The firearm was seized and the 17-year-old student was arrested and later booked at the Juvenile Detention Facility for Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds.