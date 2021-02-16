As the one-year anniversary of the fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library approaches, the national effort to honor the two Porterville firefighters who died battling the blaze continues.
Porterville firefighters Captain Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones died battling the fire that happened on February 18, 2020. Ruck For the Fallen has provided heroes flags in honor of Jones and Figueroa.
“These flags are traveling together and are making their way west being signed by departments eventually making thir way home,” the organization stated. “We cannot thank these amazing fire departments enough for taking the time to help Ruck for the Fallen honor these two heroes.”
At the beginning the month the flags were delivered from the South Carolina Professional Firefighters Association to the Lugoff Fire Department to the Lugoff Fire Department, onto the Columbia Fire Department and then to the West Columbia Fire Department in South Carolina.
The journeys of the heroes flags can be followed by going to https://www.ruck4thefallen.org/raymon-figueroa.php and https://www.ruck4thefallen.org/Patrick-Jones.php
The families of Jones and Figueroa also took the time to sign the flag of fallen firefighter Benjamen Lauren of Forsyth Township, Mich. “These families took the time to show their love, support and care for another family during their own loss,” Ruck for the Fallen stated. “What truly selfless individuals these families are.”
Ruck for the Fallen is another organization dedicated to supporting lost heroes and raises funds for famlies who have lost first-responders, an active military member or a veteran in the line of duty. For more information on the organization visit https://www.ruck4thefallen.org/
Porterville Fire Department will be broadcasting a memorial service in honor of Figueroa and Jones on its Facebook page on the one-year anniversary of the fire at 4 p.m. Thursday. The video will include an Honor Guard Ceremony and speeches from Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere, family members of Jones and Figueroa and other community leaders.
Dispatch will also alert all stations at 4:16 p.m. as a moment of silence over the radio honoring Figueroa and Jones will be held. The video will be broadcast at the approximate time last year's Porterville Library fire happened.
All COVID precautions have been taken during the making of the memorial video, the fire department stated.
This month all Porterville Fire Department personnel are also wearing a special memorial shirt in honor of Figueroa and Jones. The shirts can be purchased by the public for $16 at Glory Graphics Studio located at 44 W. Mill.
STAFFORDS FUNDRAISER
Stafford's Chocolates on Main Street has partnered with Children of First Responders to raise funds for a mural and bench in honor of Figueroa and Jones. From now until February 28, Stafford's will donate $1 for every beverage sold.