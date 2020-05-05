While the City Council has a handful of scheduled matters to discuss during its 6:30 p.m. meeting tonight, one of those items concerns the reconstruction of one of Porterville’s major roads, Henderson Avenue.
It’s city staff’s recommendation the bid for the reconstruction of Henderson Avenue, from Indiana Street to Jaye Street and from Plano Street to Second Street, be awarded to Cal Valley Construction for the amount of $7,624,230. This project will consist of a variety of different things. First, the existing asphalt and base will be removed and replaced. The curb returns will be replaced with curbs that are in compliance, and the existing water mains will be replaced with new ones. Purple pipe will be installed to prepare for the City’s use of reclaimed water, and a two inch fiber optic line will be installed to allow for the use of video detection and the intersection of Villa Street and Henderson Avenue. To complete the project, three lighted crosswalks will also be installed at the intersections of Jaye Street and Henderson Avenue, Second Street and Henderson Avenue, and at the Rail-to-Trails that runs across Henderson Avenue. The two other bids submitted for this reconstruction project came in at $7,690,000 and $8,142,095.
The Council will discuss amending guidelines regarding the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for a business assistance loan program. The City of Porterville will be receiving $489,098 in CBDG-CV funds. These funds should be used as relief from the impact of the coronavirus on local businesses. The city currently has a Business Assistance Program (BAP), and “the intent of the program is to be able to provide a forgivable loan for short-term working capital to businesses located in Porterville to avoid job loss caused by business closures and reduction in service to social distancing to enable the retention of jobs held by low-and-moderate-income persons,” according to the staff report attached to tonight’s agenda. Those who are looking to apply for the funds are required to provide proof they’re not able to sustain their business due to lack of funding. Applicants are also required to undergo a background check that usually would be at the cost of the applicant. The city is proposing the use of the Superior Court of California County of Tulare Case Search website for background checks, which would eliminate the cost for the applicant.
If an applicant is approved, “Staff is proposing that the term of the loan be 10 years with the availability of the loan to be forgiven if the loan recipient meets the condition of retaining the position(s) as outlined in the loan agreement continuously for two years by providing necessary documentation. The proposed interest rate is two percent or current Local Agency Investment Fund (LAIF) rate, whichever is greater at the time of the loan, with payments to be deferred for 24 months.”
The Council will be asked to discuss the use of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to support public transportation. The CARES Act provides emergency assistance to cities affected by COVID-19. To support the public transportation industry, the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) has allocated $25 billion to CARES Act recipients of urbanized and rural formula funds, $22.7 billion to large and small urban areas, and $2.2 billion to rural areas. The CARES Act requires tone percent of the funds be used for public transportation security projects.
Since the City is a direct recipient of the FTA’s urbanized funding, the CARES Act funding allotted to the City is $7,503,272. Because the City is a sub-recipient of the FTA’s rural funding, Porterville was allotted $282,177 in addition through the CARES Act. The City also received $2,660,125 from The Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act (FAST) and the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act. In total, the City of Porterville has received $10,445,574. It’s city staff’s recommendation to the Council that the city use $7,785,449 to cover operating costs of public transportation for the next three years.
There’s only one public hearing scheduled for tonight’s meeting, and it concerns an amendment to the Citizen Participation Plan (CPP). The amended CPP includes provisions for virtual public hearings, the ability to utilize a five-day public comment period, and the ability for staff to bring amendments before the Council directly in the case that the completion of the tasks need to be expedited. In addition to this amendment, city staff is also proposing an amendment to the 2015 Five-Year consolidated Plan and the 2019-2020 Annual Action Plan to allocate CDBG-CV funds for assistance to local businesses.
For those wishing to submit comments to the Council that will be read aloud during the meeting, please email them to CouncilMeetingComments@ci.porterville.ca.us
This meeting will be streamed live via the city’s YouTube channel beginning at 6:30 p.m. tonight. To view the meeting, please visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA