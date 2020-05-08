By Charles Whisnand
Even though it's going to cost much more than it would like, the Porterville City Council approved a much needed project for improvements to be done on Henderson Avenue this summer.
The project is one of two road maintenance projects the city plans to do this summer. The other one is Newcomb Avenue.
Henderson Avenue will be reconstructed from Indiana Street to Jaye Street and from Plano Street to Second Street. City Manager John Lollis described the work as “fairly extensive projects” with “a number of improvements.”
Included with be two lighted pedestrian crossings, one at Jaye and one at Second. A lighted crosswalk will be placed at the Rail-To-Trails that runs across Henderson Avenue as well.
In addition, purple pipe will be installed for the city's use of reclaimed water and a two inch fiberoptic line will be installed for the use of video.
The city originally bid the project for just Indiana to Jaye. “We received very unfavorable bids at this particular time,” Lollis said.
So the city decided to also include Plano to Second in the project with the hopes of getting more bang for its buck. But Lollis said bids still came in 30 percent above estimates, which he attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city has a policy normally not to go over 10 percent of the estimate but Lollis told the council “I can't tell you you're going to get better bids by re-bidding this.”
And the council decided it could no longer wait on the Henderson project. “Henderson is in dire need,” Councilman Daniel Penaloza said. “I think we've got to move forward with this.”
So the council approved the lowest bid from Cal Valley Construction of $7,624,230 for the project. In the project asphalt, curbs and water mains will be replaced.
The Newcomb project will go from Olive to Morton. “That's close to coming forward as well,” said Lollis about that project coming to the council for approval.
The council also approved guidelines for a total of $900,000 in loans for businesses in Porterville who have been affected by COVID-19. The city received nearly $500,000 to augment its Community Development Block Grant funds for a business assistance loan program. Lollis said the city has a total of $900,000 available for loans to businesses.
But he added that $900,000 will just touch the surface of what's needed. “The need is dire,” Lollis said.
Loans are to be used by businesses for low and moderate income employees. For every $35,000 that's borrowed, one low to moderate income employee must be retained or hired.
One-person shops such as beauty salons in which the owner is basically the only employee are also eligible for the loans as long as the owner is low to moderate income.
For those to be eligible for a loan, they must not have received any other financial assistance such as the SBA's payment protection program or loans due to a disaster. Lollis said many businesses in the community have applied for those types of loans with some being approved and some being denied.
To be eligible for a loan, businesses must also comply with the state guidelines when it comes to Governor Newsom's directive on how businesses can operate. The Council effectively decided as long as businesses comply they should be eligible for a loan. Businesses that received a notice of violation but quickly addressed it to become compliant will be eligible.
“Not all are bad actors,” said Lollis about businesses that have received a notice of violation. “Not all NOVs are created equal.”
The guidelines basically state those who have received multiple notices of violation won't be eligible.
The city also has microloans of $10,000 available that can be used for other purposes such as purchasing equipment.
The Council approved the eligibility guidelines for the loans. Information on the loans are available by calling Jason Ridenour of the city's Community Development Department at 782-7460.
SPECIAL MEETING TODAY
The City Council will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. today to approve city support for a memorial youth bike ride to be held on Saturday, May 9. The route will be from Monache High School to the Porterville Sports Complex.
The event is being held following the death of 15-year-old Jacob Arias, who was killed while riding his bicycle when he was hit by a man accused of drunk driving and also accused of hit and run. Harvey Jacobo was arrested and among the charges were vehicular manslaugter, driving under the influence and hit and run.
The Porterville Police Department was to hold a a bike rodeo this weekend, but it was canceled. The memorial youth bike ride is being held to educate the community on bike safety.
Bicycling is now permitted under state guidelines and social distancing will be required during Saturday's event.