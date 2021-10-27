(Editor's note: This is a clarification of an article that appeared in Tuesday's edition of The Recorder reporting the trial would begin on November 18. A hearing will be held on November 18 to set the trial).
A hearing for two teenage boys accused in setting the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed two Porterville firefighters has been set for November 18.
The hearing will be held to set the trial in the case. The trial was scheduled to begin on Monday. But the attorney for one of the teens, David Candelaria, passed away. A hearing was held on Monday to determine how to proceed.
The hearing on November 18 is scheduled for 10 a.m. November 18 in Department C, juvenile court. The Tulare County Public Defender's office was appointed as counsel for the one teen, who was represented by Candelaria. The teens weren't at Monday's hearing.
In a hearing in February, the teens were released from having to wear a monitor to the objection of the Tulare County District Attorney's office.
The teens remain under home supervision. The decision to release the teens to home supervision was made last year.
The two teens are accused of setting the February 18, 2020 fire that led to the deaths of Porterville Firefighters Captain Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones.