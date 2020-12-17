A jurisdictional hearing for two teens accused of setting the fire that destroyed the Porterville Library, leading the deaths of two Porterville firefighters has been continued.
A hearing was scheduled for Thursday. The Tulare County District Attorney's Office stated the jurisdictional hearing in the case has been continued to January 21. Due to it being a juvenile case, the DA's office can't comment on the case.
The jurisdictional hearing works as a trial in which the judge decides if the youth accused committed the crime. That would then lead to a disposition hearing, which is the sentencing. disposition hearing could be held on the same day as the jurisdictional hearing.
Two 13-year-old boys have been accused of setting the February 18 fire that led to the deaths of Porterville firefighters Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones. In August the teens were released under the condition they wear a monitor and stay at home.