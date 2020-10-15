A pre-trial hearing for two 13-year-old boys accused of starting the fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and led to the deaths of two Porterville Firefighters has been continued.
Tulare County District Attorney's Office spokesman Stuart Anderson confirmed a hearing was held on Thursday and that it was continued to December 17. Since the case involves two juveniles, the District Attorney's Office can't comment any further on the case.
In a hearing held in August, the two 13-year-old boys were released under the condition they have to wear a monitor and remain at home.
The two teens have been charged with conspiracy, murder and arson as result of the fire that led to the deaths of Porterville firefighters Patrick Jones and Raymond Figueroa.
The charges filed are the most severe that can be filed. Under California law, the teens can only be sentenced until the age of 25.