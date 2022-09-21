The dispositional hearing for a second teen accused in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones is still set to be held this Wednesday, September 28.
The hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of Judge Hugo Loza at the William J. Silveira Juvenile Justice Center north of Visalia.
Two teens were charged with murder and arson in the fire. On August 22, Loza dismissed the murder charges against both teens. He also dismissed the arson charges against one of the teens, thus dismssing all the charges against one of the teens.
The other teen is set to return to court on Wednesday for the dispositional hearing, which for juveniles is basically a sentencing on the arson charges. “The arson charges were found to be true,” said Tulare County Supervising Deputy District Attorney John Sliney, who has been prosecuting the case, at a press conference on August 23.
Sliney said Loza has the authority to sentence the teen up to 17 years, eight months which is the possible sentence if the teen was an adult. But under California law the teen can only remain in prison until the age of 25.
At that press conference on August 23, Sliney also said double jeopardy applies to the dismissed charges, so the dismissed charges can't be retried.