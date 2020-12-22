Tulare County Health and Human Services reported COVID-19 is rapidly spreading at alarming rates in Tulare County, overwhelming the healthcare system with COVID-19 positive patients needing to be hospitalized. Public Health officials urge residents to take necessary actions and warn everyone to stay home for the holidays. “It is imperative to celebrate with only those who live within your immediate household, to protect yourselves and loved ones,” the health department stated. “COVID-19 continues to pose a significant risk to the health of our communities and to our most vulnerable populations.”
Tulare County and the San Joaquin Valley remain under a Regional Stay Home Order requiring residents to stay at home as much as possible and prohibits private gatherings of any size.
“Many traditional holiday celebrations and gatherings can be high-risk for spreading the COVID-19 virus,” shared Dr. Karen Haught of Tulare County Health and Human Services. “To protect those most vulnerable and slow the surge occurring in our local hospitals, we must refrain from participating in gatherings with people whom we do not live with.”
Officials strongly encourage everyone to get tested for COVID-19, Testing is free and available to anyone. Tulare County has three community testing sites located in Dinuba, Porterville, and Tulare. Appointments for testing can be made by phone at 1-888-634-1123 and online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Public health officials encourage those going to get tested for COVID-19 to wear a face mask or facial covering for protection.
“During the holidays, the most important thing is to keep your loved ones safe and healthy and to not risk their health by gathering with those outside your own home,” the health department stated. “COVID-19 cases have been seen to spike in Tulare County following holiday gatherings, so to avoid another spike in cases, public health officials are urging residents to cooperate.
Residents must always wear a face mask or covering while in environments where physical distancing isn't possible and while in public settings.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov