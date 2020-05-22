Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught strongly encourages community members to be mindful of the risk COVID-19 continues to pose to the health of communities and to the most vulnerable populations.
Health officials are urge residents to use alternative means when honoring Memorial Day this year.
“Every year on Memorial Day, we take time to remember the brave men and women who have served our country in uniform. As we remember those who have served, we also must remain vigilant in preventing further spread of COVID-19,” Haught said. “Many of the annual celebrations have been canceled, but you can still gather with members of your own households this Memorial Day weekend.”
Residents are encouraged to lower their flag to half-staff and place a red, white and blue ribbom on their front door. They’re also encouraged to reach out to a veteran or military member by phone or video chat.
People are also encouraged to post a picture of a military member or veteran on social media. In addition, health officials are encouraging residents to stay home and honor Memorial Day with their own household.
Health officials are discouraging gatherings with those outside of their homes.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov