The Human Services Branch of the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency confirmed on Tuesday one public employee at the Lindsay District Office, located at 900 Sequoia Avenue in Lindsay, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee began to show symptoms and notified a supervisor.
The County has instructed all employees during this time they shouldn't come to work if they show any symptoms of illness. The Agency has closed the location for cleaning and is notifying all members of its workforce with whom the infected employee may have had contact. The Agency had begun to limit the number of employees working at each of its sites in March, which has limited exposure to other County employees. Additionally, public access to this office has remained closed since March 23.
This is the second time the Lindsay District Office location has closed due to COVID-19. On April 3, the location fully closed because an employee tested positive. The office was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, allowing employees to return to work on April 30, following proper protocols.
It's not unexpected employees may become ill as COVID-19 continues spreading throughout the community. The HHSA has protocols in place to address this and similar situations involving employees who become ill. These protocols include: asking employees to stay home if they show any symptoms, reporting any symptoms that develop during working hours, asking non-essential employees to work from home, maintaining sufficient social distancing in the workplace, and consistently using extensive hygiene and cleaning practices.
With the Lindsay District Office expected to be temporarily closed, those needing services through TulareWORKs can contact the call center at 1-800-540-6880.
The Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency is diligent about the protection of patient privacy, in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, no other information can be released about the affected employee. The information released about the positive COVID-19 cases in Tulare County is carefully curated to provide useful information to community members, while also excluding information that would lead to the identification of affected persons. This is a protection provided by law that's extended to everyone.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov