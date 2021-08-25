Tulare County Health and Human Services has issued a public advisory when it comes to the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Full approval of the vaccine has been granted for ages 16 and above. The vaccine continues to be available under an Emergency Use Authorization for individuals ages 12-15.
Tulare County is now also allowing individuals who are immunocompromised to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine in accordance with national guidelines.
“This vaccine has met the rigorous standards of the FDA and this approval reinforces the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” the health department stated. “It is a critical time for anyone eligible for the vaccine who has not yet been vaccinated to go to MyTurn.ca.gov and schedule an appointment to get vaccinated. “
The health department also stated The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which is prevalent across the state is much more infectious than previous strains.
“Everyone who is not vaccinated is at extreme risk to become infected,” the health department stated. “You can protect yourself and those around you by getting vaccinated.”
Those who have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose. But the health department also stated it's still important for everyone regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask when indoors, in public spaces and in crowded settings.
“We must take all available measures to prevent ongoing transmission and stop the pandemic,” the health department stated.