As part of the mass vaccination event that begins on Sunday at the Porterville Fairgrounds, a health and resource fair will be held on Sunday at the fairgrounds as well.
The Governor's Office of Emergency Services along with United Way of Fresno and Madera County and other community partners will host the Health and Resource Fair for more than 5,000 residents from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19. Those attending will have the chance to receive information on wildfire and disaster preparedness.
Agriculture and food workers and their families ages 16 and older will also have the chance to receive 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The Health and Resource Fair is the third in a series of community fairs being held in March and April. The fair is designed to provide culturally relevant information and one-on-one edcuation on disaster preparedness, COVID-19. Personal protective equipment and other resources will be distributed at the event as well.
United Way Fresno and Madera Counties and Listos California representatives will work with attendees directly, providing and explaining information about COVID-19 and the vaccine. Farmworkers will also receive culturally appropriate food bags that include beans, rice, fideo pasta, jalapenos and evaporated milk, as well as digital and physical disaster preparedness materials designed to be comprehensible and culturally competent.
This resource fair is being held in partnership with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency and other partners, including Binational of Central California, California Farmworker Foundation, Porterville Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Centro Binacional para el desarrollo Indigena Oaxaqueño (CBDIO), Proteus Inc, The Fresno Center - Covid-19 Vaccine Americorps TEAM, Self Help Enterprises, United Way Tulare County, UC Merced - LWDA (CWOP) Regional Leads, Agriculture Labor Relations Board and the Porterville Chamber of Commerce.
Funding was provided by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a partner with Listos California working to increase disaster preparedness among California’s most vulnerable communities.
Listos California is holding the fair to help diverse and vulnerable Californians to prepare for disasters, including wildfire, earthquake, and COVID-19.
Vaccinations will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Agricultural and food employers should have their employees register at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Limited walk-ups will be accepted for those arriving on buses. The county is also providing free bus rides for those going to vaccine appointments.