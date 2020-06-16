Oak Grove Elementary School principal Troy Hayes announced on Thursday he has accepted the position to become the superintendent of the Alpaugh Unified School District.
Hayes begins in his new duties on July 1. Hayes has worked at the Burton School District since 2005. He began as an elementary teacher and has spent the past nine years as Oak Grove’s principal. Hayes final day with the Burton district will be June 30.
The district stated It will be bittersweet as Hayes prepares to leave behind memories and relationships built over his time at Burton.
“I would like to thank the Burton Community, my colleagues, and especially my Oak Grove family,” Hayes said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve you. I have been blessed beyond words, and your support has meant the world to me. I plan to continue to be part of your community and stay connected with all of you. This is an opportunity to grow my leadership and share the incredible experiences Burton has provided for me.”
"We would like to congratulate Mr. Hayes in his new position,” Burton Schools superintendent Sergio Mendoza said. “We are confident that the inspiring leadership Mr. Hayes has demonstrated at Burton School District will successfully carry over to Alpaugh Unified School District.”