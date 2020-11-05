Despite the presidential election happening on Tuesday night, the Porterville City Council hosted their regular meeting, where they awarded two operating permits for recreational cannabis dispensaries to Haven and Culture Cannabis Club. While the two companies were approved to begin development agreement negotiations with the city, the Council’s decision was split, and two members of the dais did not favor the approval.
Before the Council could discuss the permits, several people from the public approached the podium during Oral Communications to express their concerns over the companies recommended to receive the operating permits.
Rudy Pena, who was the first to speak, explained his frustration with the entire process. Pena stated that bringing a cannabis dispensary into the city would not only stretch what limited public safety resources the city currently has, but will also drive crime and addiction rates up in the area.
Ryan Sullivan, an attorney out of Visalia, approached the Council to explain that the companies recommended for approval, Haven and Culture Cannabis Club, are companies that are not based locally, and that revenue generated from these dispensaries would not stay in the city.
Steve Peyron, the treasurer for the Tule River Tribal Council, submitted his comment electronically and City Manager John Lollis read it aloud at Tuesday’s meeting. Peyron had written to state that the tribal council had concerns over awarding permits to cannabis companies that are based out of the area. Payron shared that the tribal council fears that if the permits are not awarded to purely local applicants, that money generated from these dispensaries will not stay in the area.
Dennis Ickes, the CEO of the Tule River Economic Development Corporation (TREDC) who had applied for an operating permit, also wrote to the Council to say that awarding permits to local applicants would be the most beneficial thing for the city in the long run.
When the discussion opened to the Council, Council member Virginia Gurrola stated that nowhere in the application for the operating permits did it say that only locals could apply, nor did the Council ever state that additional points would be awarded to applicants who were local. She stated that she understood the community’s concerns but that any of the dispensaries that are approved to open will be run by local people.
Council member Daniel Penaloza stated that the Council has been involved in this process for over a year and that the community has had many opportunities to speak out on this matter. He also stated that he believes that one of the operating permits should be awarded to a 100% local applicant.
Council member Milt Stowe, who has openly expressed his opposition on opening any cannabis dispensaries in the city, suggested that the city just scrap the entire idea, and not award any permits. He stated that he has always believed opening a cannabis dispensary would not be a good project for the city, and that not all money is good money.
Vice Mayor Monte Reyes stated that he was hoping that the Council wouldn’t be so down on the process, and that he has always been focused on what benefits the dispensaries would bring to the city. He recommended that the Council keep the remaining applicants in mind for the future, as the population of Porterville is estimated to grow.
Mayor Martha Flores stated that the applications were open to anybody and that the Council has been transparent through the entire process from the beginning. She also echoed Penaloza, stating that the public has had over a year to make comments about the process.
Before casting their final votes, Gurrola made a motion to award the two available recreational cannabis dispensary operating permits to Haven and Culture Cannabis Club in order to begin development agreement negotiations. In her motion she also included a review of the city’s cannabis ordinance to allow for one additional dispensary in the city that would be awarded to a 100% local applicant.
Gurrola’s motion was approved 3-2, as Penaloza and Stowe stood in opposition.
The city will now begin development agreement negotiations with Haven and Culture Cannabis Club.