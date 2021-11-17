Harmony Magnet Academy Academy of Performing Arts Pathway student Caitlin Plumlee will perform as Pumbaa in the Theatre Company's production of Disney's The Lion King, Jr..
The musical will be performed outdoors beginning today at the Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center amphitheater in Visalia. The musical will be performed today, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Each day doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7.
Tickets for the four performances are now available at the receptionist desk of the Tulare County Office of Education Mooney Building at 6200 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia and in the Educational Resource Services library at the Doe Avenue complex, 7000 Doe Ave., Visalia. Tickets may also be purchased by calling (559) 651-3041. The cost of admission is $15 for general seating and $10 for picnic seating.
“We are thrilled to be hosting a live theatre event after such a long wait!” said co-director and choreographer Nicole Zweifel. “We are proud of the virtual work we have done during the pandemic and have met many new performers during the process. But nothing can replace the thrill of a live performance. It is why our company exists!”
The Lion King Jr. is based on the 1994 animated musical film The Lion King. The production tells the story of the lion cub, Simba, who deserts the throne after believing his father’s death was his fault. Living in the jungle with his new friends, Timon and Pumbaa, Simba is reminded he's the rightful heir and returns home to save Pride Rock.
For more information about Lion King Jr., call the Theatre Company at (559) 651-1482 or visit tcoe.org/TheatreCo.