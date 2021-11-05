On Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies received information about a student at Harmony Magnet High School making threats to “shoot up” the school and also having stolen property in his possession.
The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old 11th grader at the school. A search warrant was served at the suspect’s home, where he was taken into custody. Evidence was collected and stolen property belonging to several students was also found and will be returned to the students.
The suspect was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility for possession of stolen property and criminal threats toward the school.
Based on their investigation, Deputies don't have further reason to believe there are any safety concerns toward any students, staff members or the school campus.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Brandee Robinson or Sgt. Demecio Holguin at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.