Harmony Magnet Academy has been named as an Honor Roll School by Education Results Partnership.
Educational Results Partnership is a non-profit organization that uses data science in an effort to improve student acheivement and career readiness.
“After an extensive analysis of student data for every public school in California, Harmony Magnet Academy was a clear leader in getting students to grade-level and beyond and has been named to the 2019-20 Honor Roll,” the organization stated.
Harmony will be featured ERP's website in which educators and policymakers can look at what high-performing schools are doing. The website can be viewed here: https://dataportal.edresults.org/Metrics/HonorRoll
The 2019-2020 Honor Roll recognizes public elementary, middle and high schools that demonstrate high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement over time and reduction in achievement gaps. For high schools, Honor Roll recognition includes measures of college readiness in students. This year, the California Honor Roll recognized 2,568 higher-performing schools in the state for their academic achievement and closing achievement gaps.
Through national research, ERP stated it has identified a common set of success factors in higher-performing Honor Roll schools and districts. These include clear, specific learning objectives aligned to college and career readiness, along with:
Evidence-based instructional practices
A defined system-wide mission of college and career readiness for all students
An investment in human capital
Maintenance of data and assessment systems to monitor school and student performance
Resources and guidance to support schools' efforts in preparing all students for college and career