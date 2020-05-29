Harbor Freight Tools will open its new store in Porterville at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 13. The store is located at the former Sears location at 580 S. Jaye Street.
The 23,000-square-foot store will have a full selection of tools and accessories in areas such as automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools.
Harbor Freight stated the new job will bring 35 new jobs to the community. The retail store is allowed to provide in-store service under California guidelines and will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. To 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Once the COVID-19 crisis is over the store will switch to its regular house which will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On weekends.
The new store brings approximately 35 new jobs to the community. As a designated essential service, the store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Porterville and all of Tulare County,” said store manager Chad Burke. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists — any tool user who cares about value.”
The store will also feature welding supplies and all of its hand tools will come with a lifetime warranty.
During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of customers and employees. Customers can also shop on Harbor Freight's website at www.harborfreight.com.