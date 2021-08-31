On Monday, operations to battle the Walkers Fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness focused on protecting structures and halting the fire's spread. As of Tuesday morning the fire had reached 8,108 acres and was 52 percent contained.
Air tankers, hand crews and helicopters were utilized to slow the fire's growth and dampen numerous spot fires. Once fire intensity is moderated by aircraft, firefighters on the ground can continue to move in and construct fireline.
On Tuesday, fire officials continued to focus their efforts on the north and west sides of the Walkers Fire. Embers continue to ignite spot fires, making it difficult to reach all of them with limited resources on the ground. Seven hand crews and four helicopters remained committed to fully suppress the Walkers Fire on Tuesday, Sequoia National Forest stated.
“The Walkers Fire is advancing primarily to the north/northwest deeper into Sequoia National Park and the Golden Trout Wilderness in Sequoia National Forest.” the forest service stated. “Forest and Park Service personnel are working side-by-side to coordinate fire suppression efforts across agency boundaries.”
Firefighter actions to defend Quinn Cabin in Sequoia National Park have so far proven successful, the forest service stated. Work continued to strengthen protection of the cabin while the firefight continued.
A full forest closure will go into effect at midnight Tuesday and will be in effect until September 17 unless its determined the closure no longer has to be in effect or needs to be extended. The regional hotline is 707-562-9113 and information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia
Information on the Walkers Fire is available at Inciweb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7807/
As of Tuesday morning the French Fire in the Lake Isabella area was at 25,643 acres and was 40 percent contained.