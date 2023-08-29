This coming Friday, I’m going to have a colonoscopy. My doctor will look for and remove (hopefully) pre-cancerous polyps. I had 3 last time around, and I’m hoping for no more than that this time. I don’t look forward to them, but if they’re not removed, they will develop into the real deal and metastasize and kill me, as they did my father. So you do what you gotta do.
In 1935, a German pastor named Martin Niemöller began speaking out against Hitler. He spent many months in German concentration camps as punishment for his views. For years, his criticism was only related to Hitler’s hijacking Christian spirituality and replacing it with Nazi doctrine. He didn’t apologize for his own anti-Semitism until a radio interview in 1963.
The Nazis exploited the punitive sanctions imposed by the Treaty of Versailles as punishment for Germany’s prosecution of the First World War. John Maynard Keynes, a celebrity even at that time, attended the Paris Peace Conference, and shortly thereafter wrote “The Economic Consequences of the Peace,” which eerily predicted the rise of the Nazis and the cancer that destroyed Germany.
Niemöller saw how the Nazis had appropriated elements of the Judeo-Christian ethic and twisted them into justifications for the most horrendous atrocities of modern times. By 1947 he had become the leading spokesman taking up the cause of apologizing on behalf of Germany for the crimes of the Nazis. His most famous words are inscribed on the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum:
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.
Joseph Goebbels, Minister of Propaganda for the Third Reich, was responsible for propagating the “Big Lie” of the 1930’s, the belief the Jews were responsible for everything that had gone wrong in Germany. That lie became the foundation for all of the other lies the Nazis used to justify their atrocities. Thousands of otherwise decent Germans lined up fathers and mothers and children against a wall and shot them dead, because after all the lies they had believed, what was one more lie?
Today, the Big Lie is that “Democrats lie just as much as Republicans.” (Obama said 100 things that weren’t true in eight years; Trump said 30, 573 in just four. That’s six hundred times as much per year; do the math). Once you believe that, all of the other lies make sense. The “Biden crime family” exists without the slightest proof Joe Biden was even remotely involved in his foolish son’s exploitation of the family name. People who don’t want to lower taxes on the rich are “radical leftists.” Anyone who doubts Donald Trump won the 2020 election “by a lot” is a Communist Pedophile (he lost by seven million votes). And a few traitors even believe we should abandon Ukraine and let Putin win – although reducing taxes for the rich is likely the real reason behind that particular death wish. Giving aid and comfort to the enemy in time of war is the Constitution’s definition of treason, and a firing squad is the prescribed penalty.
A few days ago, six of the eight leading candidates for the Republican nomination for President said they would support Trump EVEN IF HE'S FOUND GUILTY OF ONE OF THE 91 FELONIES THAT HE’S CHARGED WITH. What’s next? What if he rapes and murders a 10-year-old girl? Would they vote for him then? I suspect that many would. That’s what many Republicans have become.
If you want this insanity to stop, speak out. Challenge every lie you hear. Arm yourself with facts, so you can break through the brainwashing. Don’t let this cancer progress until it’s too late. Don’t wait until 20 years after this nightmare ends to realize you’ve been used. Don’t shout Sieg Heil! (Hail Victory) when your little god appears in public. How long will it take for shame to replace the hate in your heart? Start now.
