Habitat for Humanity will hold its 7th Annual Judy Sarber Memorial Golf Tournament to raise funds for the next affordable housing project in Porterville.
The event will be held on October 8. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the shotgun start will be at 10.
In partnership with Eagle Mountain Casino, teams and businesses are gathering at River Island Country Club.
"We are so proud and honored to partner with Habitat for Humanity again. Every year, Habitat for Humanity and its amazing team help make families' dreams come true. To be part of such an incredible effort is humbling and fits perfectly with who we are as the “People’s Casino,” said Matthew Mingrone, Eagle Mountain Casino general manager.
The need for affordable housing has not changed; if anything, it’s become even more pronounced.
One in six families pays half or more of their income on rent or mortgage, often choosing between paying for housing or for nutritious food, reliable transportation or healthcare needs.
Sign up as a sponsor or register a team athttps://www.hfhtkc.org/golf-tournament/