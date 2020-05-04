Two Burton School District administrators have been honored by the Association of California School Administrators.
Summit Charter Intermediate Academy Principal Rosa Guerrero has been honored as the Middle Grades Principal of the Year for ACSA Region 11 which covers Tulare, Kings, Kern, Mono and Inyo Counties.
Burton District administrator Treasure Weisenberger has been named as the Personnel/Human Resources Administrator of the Year for ACSA Region 11.
“It is a proud moment for each and every member of the Burton School District that Mrs. Rosa Guerrero received the Middle Grade Principal 2020 ACSA Region 11 award,” Burton Superintendent Sergio Mendoza said. “We are all very thankful that she is on our team. Her hard work and dedication, which makes her stand out, is helping the school and district grow. Congratulations Mrs. Guerrero on receiving this most deserving award.
“We extend our congratulations to Mrs. Treasure Weisenberger for being awarded the Personnel/Human Resources 2020 ACSA Region 11 award. “We are very glad to have her on our team. We have always been impressed with her dedication and problem solving skills. Her dedication, talent and abilities have earned her this award. Congratulations on receiving this most deserving award.”