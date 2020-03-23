Keller Williams and nine-year-old Payton Davis are bringing to fruition an idea sparked by David Gong.
A small group gathered at Cafe 12:2 on Friday morning to discuss how they can get essential supplies, especially hygiene items, to retirement homes during the coronavirus crisis.
The group is focusing on two homes for now, Sierra Valley Rehab and Sun Villa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, but are hoping to obtain enough supplies to donate to more senior centers.
In a partnership with the Porterville Area Coordinating Council, who will help secure all of the items needed, Keller Williams and Davis have a goal to supply basic hygiene items to as many seniors in retirement facilities as possible, especially those who have no one checking in on them.
Keller Williams, who was represented by Ernie Nichols on Friday morning, host a National Red Day annually where the company donates and gives back to the community. Last year, Keller Williams hosted a barbecue where it fed more than 300 homeless individuals. Nichols said the company has more than 40 agents, and at least half of them are willing to contribute to this project. He also stated he will try to reach out to partnering agencies to see if any of their agents are willing to contribute. Nichols said blue prints and a write-up for the project are in the making.
The only foreseen issue on the horizon is the fact all supplies will need to enter each facility sanitized. As ideas were being expressed on Friday morning, wiping down each item with gloved hands before it goes into the homes was suggested. The use of steam on the items was also suggested. Ultimately, the group was still unsure of how to sanitize the items, but understand it’s a necessity.
“Keller Williams motto is ‘We’re number one because you’re number one,” said Nichols. “And that’s what we’re here to do, to let these people know that they are number one.”
Nichols said he would like to move forward with this project as quickly as possible, and decided a head count would be need from each facility first. The group agreed they would go to the facilities they could, starting yesterday, to get a total number of people who are in need of hygiene items. They’re hoping to donate to at least 200 seniors.