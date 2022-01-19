A group of community citizens presented a document to the Porterville Unified School District Board at its January 13 meeting calling the district to “cease and desist” from what it termed as Unconstitutional COVID-19 policies.
The document was titled “Notice to Show Clean Hands and Federal Partnerships” (Demand to Cease and Desist Enforcing Unconstitutional COVID Injection and Mask Mandates).
“I am hopeful the board will make the necessary changes to help restore the rights back to the people and stop following these mandates,” said Josh Flowers from the organization “We The People.”
Flowers did note local agencies like PUSD are impacted by federal and state policies. “The government has done a good job passing all the liabilities all the way down to the local levels,” Flowers stated.
“It is unfortunate our local leaders have been put in this predicament. Being forced to violate our Constitutional Rights or risk loosing funding.”
But Flowers also stated in effect if the PUSD board stood up to the state, his organization would support the board. “It is my position that we must govern from faith and not fear,” he said. “The people will support the trustees and fight along with them if any recourse comes to them from the State Level.”
Flowers added his organization is working with other groups from Tulare, Visalia and Exeter to call on other local agencies to resist state mandates.
In its document the organization orders “presently and into the future, to Cease and Desist” three activities. The first is not to mandate “the following actions: experimental COVID-19 injections as a requirement for continued employment and/or for continued attendance in classrooms, including if required, presentation of a document proving such vaccinations have been obtained.”
While Governor Gavin Newsom announced last year a plan to mandate all staff and students at schools to be vaccinated, PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson said that mandate has yet to take effect. Since COVID-19 vaccines have still been given emergency authorization by the federal government, the vaccine mandate has yet to be put in place, Nelson said.
Nelson said a vaccine mandate for staff and students could be put in place in two ways: One, if the federal government gives full authorization to the COVID vaccines; or two, if the State Legislature passes a law that's signed by Newsom requiring students and staff to be vaccinated. If any vaccine mandates are put in place they won't happen until the 2022-2023 school year, Nelsons said.
Nelson said more than 70 percent of staff in the district are vaccinated. He said unvaccinated staff are required to be tested once a week while fully vaccinated staff aren't required to be tested.
Fully vaccinated staff who haven't received a booster also don't have to be tested, Nelson said. PUSD students also don't have to be tested to attend school.
Nelson said the testing requirement hasn't been a problem. “Fortunately objecting to testing has not been an issue,” he said. “We've pretty much had full compliance there.”
But Nelson said the district like all school districts is being challenged by absences due to COVID. He said the number of staff out at some campuses has been as high as the “twentyish” percent range at times.
He said the district has come up with a plan that generally provides enough substitute teachers which has been a great help in dealing the the challenges the district has faced, Nelson said. Nelson added the district hasn't had to resort to asking parents to sub in classrooms or students to answer phones as has been reported in other districts.
“We've been able to minimize that,” said Nelson concerning the effect staff absences have had. “But to say we haven't pulled people to cover” in other areas would also be wrong, Nelson said. “We've been able to keep our heads barely above water,” he said.
In its document We The People lists what it believes to be numerous legal precedents supporting its position state COVID-19 mandates are Unconstitutional.
“Please take Notice, the People hold all the power in the state and their Constitutional rights are being violated by Governor Newsom's unlawful vaccination order; first it was 'guidance,' then it was a 'standard' and finally it was a mandate.'
The document also refers to the 10th Amendment in the Bill of Rights of the Constitution it states is interpreted as giving states higher Constitutional authority than the federal government. But the document also states, “the truth is that the People have superior standing, above the federal government and above that of the State.”
The two other areas in which the document calls the PUSD board to cease and desist include discarding choices when it comes to religious objections and personal choice; and ignoring federal and state laws that guard the Constutional rights of the people.
The document also orders federal funds received in exchange for the adoption of unlawful Unconstitutional Executive and Gubernatorial Orders to be publicly and prominently displayed.
As far as masks the district follows the state mandate requiring everyone to wear masks indoors. There's an exception for those competing in wrestling and basketball as long as they're tested.
Nelson said officials had to take another look at their mask policy when it came to basketball. “It's not realistic to expect kids to run up and down and wear a mask,” he said.
Nelson said the district will continue to defer to state guidelines when it comes to health issues. As far as the legality of implementing those guidelines, Nelson added the district will defer to its legal counsel.
“We passed it on to our legal counsel,” said Nelson about the document. “We'll take action based on their (legal counsel) guidelines.”