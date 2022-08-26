The actual work of expanding the Schafer Dam at Success Lake will officially begin today.
A groundbreaking for Phase II of the Schafer Dam Spillway expansion will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at Schafer Dam at Success Lake.
Among those who will be speaking at the groundbreaking will be U.S. Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who now represents Porterville, who has helped lead the effort to provide funding for the project.
Phase II will consist of work on the construction of the actual spillway as part of the Success Reservoir Enlargement Project.
Phase 1 of the project which essentially consisted of the re-routing of the roadway around the spillway has been completed. The spillway project is expected to be completed in 2024. After the project is completed there will be about another year of construction on the backside day use area for the lake which will consist of improvements to campgrounds, restrooms and parking.
Success Dam's spillway will be raised by 10 feet as a result f the project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reported there's now a 1-in-50 chance in any given year for flooding to occur in Porterville from the Tule River. Once the spillway project is completed that flood risk will be reduced in half.
A groundbreaking for Phase II of the project will be able to be held as a groundbreaking for Phase I couldn't be held due to the COVID pandemic.
“Congressman McCarthy has been fully engaged with the Army Corps to see this project through, including working in Congress to ensure the necessary funding for the Tule River Spillway Enlargement Project has always been provided,” McCarthy's office stated. “Since representing Tulare County, fixing Schafer Dam has been a top priority of the Congressman's. The groundbreaking ceremony is a huge milestone for our community.”
In 2018, $15 billion in the Bipartisan Budget Act, signed by former President Donald Trump, was provided to fund Army Corps construction projects. There has been $73 million from the Bipartisan Budget Act and other funds to fund Phase II of the project. Phase I of the project cost $50 million, so the total cost of the project will be $135.5 million.
The project to raise Schafer Dam's spillway by 10 feet is critical to improving flood protection for Porterville and other communities below the lake and will also help to protect 400,000 acres of farmland in Tulare County.
One welcome site, or no-site so to speak, will be Army Corps personnel will no longer have to stack sandbags along Schafer Dam to prevent flooding below the dam once the project is completed. That was done most recently in 2019.
The raising of the spillway will also increase the storage capacity of Success Lake by 28,000 acre-feet, bringing its total capacity to 110,000 acre-feet. This is critical because more water will be able to be stored in the lake if there's a large spring runoff, allowing more water from the lake to be delivered to local growers in the late summer.
The Schafer Dam project actually goes as far back as 1999 when the project was authorized in the Water Resources Development Act. Construction actually began in 2003, but was put on hold in 2005 due to potential safety concerns with Schafer Dam.
Those safety concerns were eventually resolved and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees Success Lake, basically began the process to relaunch the project in October, 2016.
The dam was named in honor of Richard L. Schafer in 2019. Schafer served as the Water Master for the Tule River for 56 years.