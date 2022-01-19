It's been a long time in coming but the much needed repairs for the area's major water source will finally begin.
The groundbreaking for what's called the Friant-Kern Canal Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The groundbreaking will be held along the Friant-Kern Canal at the intersection of Avenue 96 and Road 208 in Terra Bella.
The groundbreaking will begin a project that will take several years that should eventually end with much needed repairs of a 33-mile stretch of the canal being completed. The 33-mile stretch goes from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County. After more than three years of planning the project is finally going to become a reality.
Keynote speakers for the groundbreaking will include Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for water and science, Department of the Interior; Bureau of Reclamation deputy commissioner David Palumbo; Bureau of Reclamation regional director Ernest Conant; and State Department of Water Resources director Karla Nemeth.
Also at the groundbreaking will be two officials from the Friant Water Authority that oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, chief executive officer Jason Phillips and board chairman Cliff Loeffler.
The 152-mile canal delivers water to 1 million acres of farmland and to more than 250,000 people in the Valley. Since the canal's construction in 1951, more than 50 percent of its capability to deliver water, known as conveyance, has been lost due to the sinking of the canal, known as subsidence caused in great deal to the overpumping of groundwater.
Construction contractor Brosamer & Wall/Tutor Perini will begin construction of phase 1 of the project, which includes 10 miles of new concrete-lined canal to replace one of the most damaged areas of the canal.
Brosamer & Wall/Tutor Perini Joint Venture form Walnut Creek, Calif., was awarded a $177 million contract to complete the first phase of the repairs. Total cost to repair the 33-mile stretch of the canal is estimated to be $500 million.
Last year the Friant Water Authority approved a financing package of federal, state and local funds to fund the canal's repairs.
The federal government is providing $206 million for the project. The Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency in a settlement reached with FWA has also agreed to pay a minimum of $125 million to account for damage done to the canal by overpumping of groundwater.
The $177 million contract for the first phase comes under budget as the cost of the first phase of construction was estimated to be $250 million.
In the first phase, the canal will be enlarged from Avenue 208 to just downstream of the Avenue 152 Tule River siphon, ½ mile north of Avenue 152. The first phase will increase the capacity of the canal to deliver a maximum design flow of 4,500 cubic feet per second. Phase I is expected to be completed in September 2024.
Overall the canal's capacity will be restored from 1,600 cfs to 4,000 cfs as a result of repairs to the 33-mile stretch.
Late last year the State Department of Water Resources also allocated $39.2 million for the canal's repairs from $100 million set aside in this year's fiscal budget for work to be done on the California Aqueduct, Delta-Mendota Canal and Friant-Kern Canal. Another $100 million for the three canals should also be included in the 2022-2023 state budget.