Doll Up Beautique will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon today to celebrate the Grand Opening of their new Porterville business.
Join the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, along with Doll Up Beautique owner Maribel Marcelino, for refreshments, tours of the new shop, and a ribbon cutting ceremony. Doll Up Beautique is located at 33 S. Main.
The public is invited, and encouraged to join in the celebration. For more information, contact the Porterville Chamber, 784-7502 or info@portervillechamber.org.