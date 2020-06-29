There was a large increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases over the weekend, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Monday.
And with that increase, the spread of COVID-19 is now “likely increasing” in Tulare County, according to the state model that measures the spread of the coronavirus.
The department reported there are now 897 active cases in Tulare County, an increase of 126 over the 771 active cases that was reported on Friday. The number of active cases had been declining before the increase was reported on Monday.
The county's R-eff value which measures the spread of COVID-19 increased significantly, according to the state model, from 1.06 to 1.2. A value of 1 means the spread is stable. A value below 1 means the spread of COVID-19 is decreasing while above 1 means “likely increasing.” The state R-eff value is 1.05.
The number of new COVID-19 cases also exceeded the increase in recoveries, the department reported on Monday.
The department reported there have been 3,872 cases in Tulare County. That's an increase of 167 cases over the weekend over the 3,705 that was reported on Friday.
The number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 was 2,851 on Monday, an increase over the 2,812 that was reported on Friday.
The department also reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 124. The state projects there will be 216 deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County by July 29.
The department did report the number of hospitalizations in Tulare County due to COVID-19 remained about the same at 54. Of the 54 hospitalizations, 10 were in intensive care.
The department did a considerable decline in confirmed nursing home COVID-19 cases as that number has now fallen to 366.
There have now been 531 cases reported in the Porterville area. There have been 463 cases reported in one region of Visalia, 364 cases in another region of Visalia and 345 cases in a third region of Visalia.
The official tally for Lindsay is 191 cases. There have been 579 cases in Tulare and 551 cases in Dinuba. There have been 143 cases in Earlimart, 11 cases in Richgrove, eight cases in foothill/mountain communities, 41 cases in Strathmore, 45 cases in Exeter, 13 cases in Goshen, 21 cases in Traver, 162 cases in Orosi, 35 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
The latest breakdown by ethnicity shows Hispanics having the vast majority of cases at 2,085. There have been 447 cases who are caucasian, 69 who are Asian, 19 who are African American, 11 who are Native American, 35 who are multi-race and 1,206 who are unknown.
There have been 55 cases reported as travel-related, 1,728 due to person-to-person contact and 2,089 are under investigation.
There have been 442 cases ages 0-17, 549 cases ages 18-25, 979 ages 26-40, 1,246 ages 41-64 and 656 ages 65 and older.
The number of those in self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials in Tulare County remained the same at 985.
Despite the trends reported by the county and state, Tulare County's doubling time — the amount of days it would take for cases to double — remains relatively high at 23.5 days, suggesting the curve of cases in the county is still relatively flat.
With a population of about 470,000, the number of cases in Tulare County has been nearly 8 per 1,000, or .8 percent.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 78 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 14 inpatient COVID-19 cases. Sierra View has had 15 deaths due to COVID-19.
As of Thursday, Sierra View has had 2,131 tests conducted while 9,112 tests have been conducted at the Tulare County testing lab.