Tulare County Office of Education has received a grant of nearly $1 million to help young adults in the area who are out of school enter the workforce.
Beginning this month those ages 18-24 who aren't attending school in Porterville, Lindsay, Strathmore, Plainview, Richgrove, Poplar, Springville, Terra Bella and Woodville will receive training to help them enter the workforce.
The program is possible because of a one-year grant of nearly $1 million awarded to TCOE for its Services for Education and Employment (SEE) program. Students accepted into the program will receive career and education counseling, work readiness preparation, leadership training, mentoring, job search assistance, scholarship information and chances for paid work or vocational training in a specialized field.
The grant was received by the Tulare County Workforce Investment Board. The board also received a $370,000 grant to help disabled students ages 16-21, those ages 16-24 who have been involved with the justice system and youth at Porterville and Lindsay High Schools who are in career pathways.
Those eligible to be assisted by these programs are encouraged to contact Linda Patino, lpatino@tcoe.org or 559-733-6730, extension 4321 to see if they qualify. Those interested should leave a detailed message with their name and phone number.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are currently providing virtual services,” Patino said. Patino added participants will need internet access and a reliable phone to be served by the programs until face-to-face coaching and mentoring can resume.
Those who live outside cities who are being served by these programs should visit the Tulare County Workforce Investment Board website at www.tularewib.org/for-youth to learn more about services available in their community.