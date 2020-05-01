Granite Hills High senior Noah De La Pena will be featured in an upcoming broadcast of Children First on ABC Channel 30.
The show is entitled Coping During COVID-19. The show will air at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 3. De La Pena will be among six students from Valley schools who will participate in a forum sharing how the pandemic has impacted their lives and how they’re comping.
The show will feature a number of inspiring stories and interviews with Tulare County educators and students. Action News anchor Margot Kim hosts the special focusing on the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on local families and the people and programs offering help and hope.
Among the segments in the special is an interview with the Tulare County Office of Education’s Dr. Jennifer Newell, director of Behavioral Health Services, who offers parents tips on how to support their children during difficult times and shares apps that can help reduce anxiety. Katherine Goyette, educational technology specialist with Educational Resource Services, was also interviewed to explain how teachers are using digital resources to connect with students via distance learning.
The Tulare County Office of Education is a partner in the Children First program with ABC30, EECU, and Valley Children’s Hospital. The station produces three half-hour Children First specials each year. For more information on the program, visit abc30.com/ChildrenFirst.