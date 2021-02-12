Granite Hills High School's Sofia Biagio was a top performer at last weekend's Tulare County Academy Decathlon.
Biagio won two events at the decathlon, tying for first place with El Diamante's Patrick Oliver in economics and placing first in essay.
El Diamante High School was the team champion in the event that was held virtually. El Diamante will represent Tulare County in the state finals which will be held virtually March 25 through 28.
Academy Decathlon teams are comprised of 2-3 students in three grade divisions: Honors (grade point average 3.8 or higher), scholastic (G.P.A. Between 3.2 and 3.799) and varsity (G.P.A. 3.199 and below).