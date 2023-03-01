Lindsay, CA — Self-Help Enterprises (SHE) is proud to announce the completion of Palm Terrace II, located at 200 N. Westwood Ave. in Lindsay. SHE invites the public and media to join them for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration at its new community center on Thursday, March 2nd, at 10:30 am. Elected officials, community leaders, and partners who have helped make the project possible will speak on its expanded impact in Lindsay. All attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the new units.
“I am very excited to welcome additional housing to our community. I am also excited to see our city expanding and growing. This new development, one of many, will increase housing stability and affordability especially for the vulnerable parts in our population,” said Hipolito Angel Cerros, Mayor of Lindsay.
This project's second phase offers 54 new units and completes the Palm Terrace rental community. The initial phase of the site first opened in 2018, featuring 50 units. The expansion helps guarantee the availability of 104 affordable rental units in perpetuity for the community of Lindsay. Like the project's first phase, Palm Terrace II will feature one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Monthly rents are determined by unit size and the family’s income. Monthly rents range from $363 to $860, ensuring that families, many of whom work in nearby fields or packing plants, have an affordable place to live.
“After working with SHE on Phase I, it has been a pleasure to continue our work with SHE to bring phase II of Palm Terrace to life,” said James Vossoughi, Executive Director of Community Development Banking for Chase. “These high-quality, sustainable homes will be an indispensable asset for the community, increasing the local supply of affordable housing and transforming the lives of the residents who will also have access to essential services to truly allow them to thrive.”
In addition to serving the needs of working families, six units will be reserved as Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) referred through a partnership with Tulare County HHSA. All incoming PSH residents will move into a fully furnished apartment and receive Welcome Home Kits, including household items such as blankets and kitchenware. This helps ensure that the community’s most vulnerable residents will be supported on their fresh start.
Four of these units will be available for Behavioral Health consumers experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. Tulare County’s Behavioral Health case managers will continue to provide services to their clients at Palm Terrace II. The remaining units will be the new home to two Transitional Aged Youth (TAY) residents. The TAY program includes young adults, between the ages of 18 and 24, who are aging out of foster care and need a new home. Tulare County is partnering with Phoenix Transitional Housing to provide ongoing case management and support for the TAY residents.
Palm Terrace is a highly energy-efficient community with sustainable and enhanced transit-friendly features. Four Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers are available on-site for residents. A continued vanpool program in partnership with the California Vanpool Authority provides residents with a convenient method of transportation for their daily commute or for running any errands in the surrounding area.
Additional energy components make Palm Terrace a grid-neutral Zero Net Energy Project that works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. A Solar PV system provides electricity for all the common areas and residents' apartments. Energy Star appliances also help ensure residents’ utility bills remain affordable. Water conservation measures remain active via a localized greywater recycling system.
Vital services are provided on-site to support residents' everyday lives and health. These include a new plug-in for a mobile medical and dental RV operated by Family Healthcare Network. Residents can also take advantage of a new fully equipped gym and computer lab. In addition, the expansion includes a second community center where residents can gather and attend a wide range of programs offered by SHE’s Resident Services. These include courses such as financial literacy, English as a second language (ESL), and adult fitness.
“Self-Help Enterprises is thrilled to be part of such a supportive and passionate partnership that have come together to provide much-needed affordable housing to the hardworking families of Lindsay,” said Tom Collishaw, President and CEO of Self-Help Enterprises (SHE). “Many of our residents are part of the essential agricultural workforce that keeps our Valley thriving. With the Palm Terrace expansion complete, we are more than doubling our capacity to meet their housing needs and provide a safe place to call home.”
Self-Help Enterprises is committed to expanding its affordable housing efforts in Lindsay. To the south of the Palm Terrace community, SHE plans to soon complete a ten-home sweat equity single-family subdivision via its Self-Help Housing Program.
Palm Terrace II was made possible with the support of Chase, National Equity Fund, Inc., and California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) HOME Partnership and Multifamily Housing Program (MHP) funds. The City of Lindsay has been a great partner throughout the development process. This project also would not have been possible without the design team from Mogavero Architects and Civil Design Studios, and the general contracting services of Ashwood Construction.