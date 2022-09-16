The grand opening for Republican Headquarters in Porterville on Thursday was a welcoming event, full of camaraderie, with people gathering and sharing information and their views as well as light refreshments and hospitality.
Members of SETCO Republican Women Yolanda Bocanegra and Shirley Leppert spoke about running the headquarters on behalf of the Republican party, along with SETCO President Adonas Nuckols who said the headquarters is all about getting information to the public.
Also, before the election they will be delivering ballots to the ballot drop-off location in Visalia at the Tulare County Government complex across from Mooney Grove, Nuckols said, for people who don't want to use the mail, or can't get to the polls.
Porterville farmer David Shepard, State Senate candidate for District 16, which includes Porterville, stopped by briefly and introduced himself, and spoke with Greg Meister, who's running to represent District 2 on the Porterville City Council.
Rae Dean Strawn, who's a SETCO member, was also there and is running to represent district 5 on the Porterville Unified School District Board.
Campaign Manager for U.S. Congressman David Valadao, Brandon Herrman was at the opening, as well as Robert Cardenas, Central Valley Republican Field Representative. Valadao, currently representing District 21, is running to represent District 22, which includes Porterville.
If people have questions about the propositions or Republican candidates they can drop by the headquarters at 443 N. Main St. or check on Facebook under SETCO, or email for more information.
Call 559-793-8057 or email setco.rwf@gmail.com The Porterville Republican headquarters are open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday noon-4 p.m.