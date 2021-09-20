Saturday night’s Powwow grand entry at McCarthy Ranch, Tule River Indian Reservation, was as vivid in colors as it was in spirit and dance as numerous Native Americans - wearing colorful regalia decorated with feathers, sashes, fringe, bells and other ceremonial items – from throughout the region, other states and Canada, gathered to drum, sing, dance and pray.
“This weekend we all come together as one people and one village, and one in Spirit, just as our ancestors did many years ago,” said Master of Ceremonies Val Shadowhawk. “We do this for many reasons, to honor those who sacrificed their lives across Great Turtle Island so there would be a continuation of this culture and tradition we all share today.”
The dancing, singing, feasting and gathering together at significant times during the year is to honor their warriors, war mothers, leaders and, most of all, their ancestors, Shawdowhawk said.
It’s something the local tribe has been doing for at least 20 years if not more, Shadowhawk said, but there’s a powwow somewhere every single weekend.
“They come from everywhere,” Shadowhawk said of the participants. “The local community is a tight community, but we also have people here from Western Canada, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and other places.”
Some of the participants do the powwow circuit, he said.
“It’s a big circuit, like the rodeo circuit, and they go from one to another,” Shadowhawk said. “We’re all a tight community. We grow up as a family. We watch each other’s kids grow and then we watch them have kids and they all turn into an extended family, no matter where we go.”
The Powwow is a Native American cultural event showcasing dance style and songs specific to their tribe, with each dance style and song having its own story about how it was created and what it depicts, with many of the dancers and singers in prayer for a family member or cause.
Royalty is also important, Shadowhawk said.
“No. 1 it brings the community together and is used for teaching. It is a big honor to be crowned and they learn public speaking, dancing skills and tightens the community and family.”
Crowned Senior Princess Friday night was the Tule Tribe’s Aih-Nayah Manuel, who has participated in numerous powwows and conferences.
“I was crowned last night,” Manuel said. “I’m very proud. I get to represent my tribe, the Tule Tribe.”
Aih-Nayah’s grandfather, Leonard Manuel Jr., known as JR, is this year’s Arena Director.
“I’m very proud of her,” JR Manuel said.
The 2021 Tule Powwow Junior Princess title went to 8-year-old Sacred Dawn Kaiser of Stockton, from the tribe Luiseno from La Jolla, Calif., Cheyenne River Sioux and Pasqua-Yaqui.
The Powwow also featured six drums, and their singers, who weren’t only participating but also in competition.
“We have six places for drums and this year we have six drums, so they will all get an award,” Shadowhawk said. “First place is $7,000, second is $5,000., third place is $4,000.”
Those who place fourth, fifth and sixth get $3,000, 2,000 and $1,000, respectively, he said.
There are also singers and dancers in all categories participating, he said, including juniors, teens, young adults, seniors and the Goldens, ages 60 and older.
“That’s the emphasis. We are all family here,” Shadowhawk said. “We consider everyone here a brother of ours.”
In addition to the drums, singing and dancing, numerous vendors were on hand offering everything from Indian Tacos to strawberry shortcake. Hand-made wares were also available and included everything from wallets and purses to bead jewelry and feathered items.
The Batres sisters, Janelle, Jessica and Jiselle, browsed through medallions and other items as Dasan Scholfield of Kansas and Pachogwin Brown of Sacramento, both in complete Fancy Dance regalia, played maracas as people browsed and shopped.
“It’s our first time at a powwow,” said Jiselle. “There’s five sisters. Our whole family came. It’s so beautiful – the culture.”
The three teens said they are students at Monache High School and were there with John Franco, a Tule tribemember who’s also president of the Native Club at MHS